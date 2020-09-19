Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj distributes forest rights 'pattas' (land titles) to beneficiaries

"We are not only giving 'pattas' but also providing them with facilities to make wells or ponds for irrigation. We will give them loans free from interest and also the benefits of Fasal Bima Yojna," the Chief Minister said.

On the opposition to bills on the Agriculture sector by several parties, Chouhan said, "Some people are creating confusion, no 'mandis' will be closed in Madhya Pradesh. The farmers have the right to sell their produce in 'mandis'." "If farmers want they can sell their farm produce to a trader, a mill owner, or to any exporter. So farmers have an option now. So it is in their favour," the Chief Minister added.