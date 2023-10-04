MP: Seer-Computer Baba Alleges State Govt Ignoring Cows

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A seer who is famous as Computer Baba in Madhya Pradesh has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government alleging that the state government is ignoring 'cows' as it can't add flavours to the vote bank.

Computer Baba is one of the seers who has a huge influence in Madhya Pradesh politics. The state is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Computer Baba's real name is Namdeo Das Tyagi. In his last tenure Shivraj Chouhan led BJP government had appointed him and other called religious leaders to a committee set up for the conservation of the Narmada river.

Speaking to ANI, Baba said, "Madhya Pradesh government is bringing various types of schemes like saree, umbrella, slippers, shoes but there is no scheme for 'cow' as it does not provide vote. The rest of the schemes have been brought because it will provide votes." The seer further attacked the state government over the conditions of cowsheds constructed during the Congress-led Kamal Nath government.

"The BJP-led Shivraj government, who talks about Sanatan Dharma, we want to ask you that about 1000 cowsheds which were built by Kamal Nath government and 1000 were ready to be built but all such schemes were stopped. Neither fodder is being given nor water is being given to cows in the cowsheds," Baba said.

"The entire community is condemning the government which has become the contractor of Sanatani Dharma. Today, cows are yearning to die and they (state govt) talk about Sanatan Dharma. If the cowsheds were properly maintained and fodder and water were provided there, cows would have been in the cowsheds and not on the roads," he added.

Meanwhile the Computer Baba further targeted the state government over VIP worship at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain saying it was not right for Sanatani.

"Madhya Pradesh government organises VIP darshan facility for offering prayers to Baba Mahakal. They take money for darshan, it has different types of rates and we all condemn it. Because the general public, the common man, wants to have a simple worship. They do not have money" the seer said.

"We want that even if they (common public) don't have money, they should go through the same line. Those who come first should have darshan first and those who come late should have darshan late. Therefore, we request the Shivraj government that the work you are doing is not right, it is not right for Sanatani," he added.