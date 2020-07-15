MP Schools remain prepared for online sessions this academic year

After guidelines coming from the ministry of human resources (MHRD) on spending screen time for students of various levels it is highly likely that schools will have only online session of learning this year.

State government had already prepared a detailed programme for the students of state run schools including chapters, lesson plans and various digital platforms to facilitate online learning.

‘It is true that online teaching programme has its own limitations and challenges. But do we have any option,’ asks a senior official of the school education department, requesting not to be named.

Children are highly vulnerable to Covid 19 therefore all schools are closed. Cases are increasing day by day. One doesn’t know when it will end- can we leave children’s studies till then, he quips. As far as government preparations are concerned, school education department has trained the teachers properly besides informing them about the changing scenario post-covid.