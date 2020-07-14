Madhya Pradesh: Online classes by school education department under question

The online classes being held in different formats by the school education department are now being questioned by the stakeholders. The internal assessment report of the school education department does not indicate positive outcome of the online programmes.

The analysis report prepared by the department on participation of school teachers in DigiLep (Digital Learning Enhancement Programme) shows that there were more than 68,000 schools where teachers haven’t contacted the students, which is mandatory under the programme.

The approach of teachers towards the DigiLep could be judged by the fact that they haven’t even cared to report it in the proper format provided by senior authorities.

The report further says that in 17 districts, only about 50% schools have reported about student-teacher contact. Under the programme, teachers contact five to ten students and their parents everyday to provide them guidance and monitor their online studies.

The only brighter side is that 14 districts are performing well where two-third teachers are in regular contact with students. Teachers from Datia and Harda districts have performed extremely well where about 90% of teachers are in regular touch of students and talk about homework, lessons and problems related to chapters.

According to DigiLep Bhagidari Form survey, best five performing districts include Panna, Harda, Datia, Narsinghpur and Betul while worst performing districts are Alirajpur, Agar Malwa, Dhar, Barwani and Jhabua.

The school education department is heavily dependent of its online programmes this year due to corona spread but the challenge is of the old mindset of teachers who fail to implement it properly. “The monitoring system is now being strengthened so that its implementation is done properly,” said a senior official of the programme. Textbook distribution has also started and this will boost the overall outcome.