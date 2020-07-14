Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi, the family responsible for Congress' situation, says senior BJP leader Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the Rajasthan crisis, saying that he and his family were to be blamed for the situation the opposition party was in.

"Till Rahul Gandhi and his family are in the Congress, it will sink to the nether world," the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister remarked, claiming that the talented young leaders were not getting recognition in the Congress.

Asked about Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's demand to reappoint Rahul Gandhi as the Congress President, she said the former would be in a better position to tell why he is demanding it. "I only know one thing -- like master, like pupil. Digvijaya and Rahul are the same," the BJP leader added.

She said that Rahul Gandhi could not stand talented youth leaders who were were humiliated and downgraded in the Congress, leaving them no choice but to revolt.

Bharti also said that the Congress leadership didn't want to work hard in politics.

The BJP leader said that Congress leader Sachin Pilot was a self-respecting individual and that she had know the family closely.

Her comments came after Uma Bharti met with BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had switched his loyalties to the BJP after leaving the Congress that led to the fall of Kamal Nath government in the state.