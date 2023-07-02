MP: Sant Hirdaram Nagar Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Organises Eye Check-Up Camp | FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital and Bhopal Utsav Mela Samiti jointly organised a free-of-cost eye check-up camp at Atalram Dharamshala located on Berasia Road on Sunday. A total of 370 patients suffering from poor vision came to the camp, official sources said.

Out of 370 patients, cataract was diagnosed in as many as 94 patients, who were then referred to Sewa Sadan hospital for treatment. The cataract surgeries will be performed on 94 patients on Monday. These 94 patients include 61 men and 33 women. Blood pressure (BP), sugar levels were also checked.

The persons in whom the cataract was not diagnosed were provided eye-drops free-of-cost. Ajay Sogani, PD Agrawal, Sunil Jainawin, Tarun Mulchandani, Jaikishan Lalchandani, Vasudev Wadhwani, Yogendra Mukhraiya, Shyam Mangal, Mohanlal Gangwani, Jagdish Sanhita, Mohan Kushwah, Kamal Jain and LC Janiyani were present on the occasion.