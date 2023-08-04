 MP: Red Alert Issued For Raisen, Vidisha & More; Several Of State's Eastern Areas Receive Rain On Friday
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Red Alert Issued For Raisen, Vidisha & More; Several Of State's Eastern Areas Receive Rain On Friday

MP: Red Alert Issued For Raisen, Vidisha & More; Several Of State's Eastern Areas Receive Rain On Friday

The red alert is for Panna, Damoh, Niwari, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Vidisha and Raisen districts, the official informed.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a 'red alert' for eight districts in Madhya Pradesh and forecast heavy rain ranging from 115.6 millimetres to 204.4 millimetres, an official said.

The forecast is for a period ending at 8:30am on Saturday, the official added.

The red alert is for Panna, Damoh, Niwari, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Vidisha and Raisen districts, the official informed.

The IMD issued an 'orange alert', for rainfall ranging from 64.5 millimetres to 150 millimetres, in eight districts, namely Sehore, Narmadapuram, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Chattarpur and Tikamgarh, he added.

Read Also
MP Monsoon Update: CM’s Visit To Damoh Postponed, 11 Inches Of Rain In Jabalpur, 15 Gates Of Bargi...
article-image

Several areas in the eastern part of the state received rain during the day, resulting in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan putting off his tour of Damoh, he said.

Depression Over Shahdol

Explaining the cause of the rainfall in eastern MP, IMD Bhopal Centre Director R Balasubramanian told PTI a depression remained over Shahdol district.

"It has moved northward and weakened into a lower pressure area over Rewa district. Tikamgarh district received the highest rainfall of 53 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday," he said.

Highest Rainfall in Narsinghpur

Earlier, the highest rainfall of 176 mm was recorded in Narsinghpur district in a 24-hour period from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, as per IMD data.

A total of 17 out of 21 sluice gates of Bargi dam in Jabalpur as well as gates of some other dams have been opened for water release, state government officials said.

Read Also
Can Build National-level Memorial At Kishore Da's Birthplace If MP Govt Gets His Ancestral Home,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Youth Opens Fire On Shop Owner In Broad Daylight In Sagar; Case Registered

MP: Youth Opens Fire On Shop Owner In Broad Daylight In Sagar; Case Registered

MP: Red Alert Issued For Raisen, Vidisha & More; Several Of State's Eastern Areas Receive Rain On...

MP: Red Alert Issued For Raisen, Vidisha & More; Several Of State's Eastern Areas Receive Rain On...

MP: 'Final Decision Will Be In Favour Of Rahul Gandhi,' Says Kamal Nath On SC Staying Conviction In...

MP: 'Final Decision Will Be In Favour Of Rahul Gandhi,' Says Kamal Nath On SC Staying Conviction In...

MP: Irked Over Recent IAS Reshuffle, Morena Deputy Collector Resigns, Withdraws Application After...

MP: Irked Over Recent IAS Reshuffle, Morena Deputy Collector Resigns, Withdraws Application After...

MP: Drunk Care-Taker Of Shahpura Building Falls Off Terrace, Dies

MP: Drunk Care-Taker Of Shahpura Building Falls Off Terrace, Dies