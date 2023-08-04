4 gated of Bargi Dam of Bargi Dam opened at Jabalpur | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to Damoh for Ladli Behna Yojna conference and a road show, has been postponed due to incessant rains that have created a flood-like situation in the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh.

Also, 4 out of 21 gates of Bargi Dam had to be opened at 8 pm on Thursday night. Water is flowing 5 feet above the Hiran river bridge of Patan-Damoh. Keeping security in mind, Patan police have been deployed on the bridge.

It has been raining in Bhopal since Friday morning. Jabalpur recorded 11 inches of rain in the last 48 hours. In Jabalpur, the connectivity between Katangi to Patan, Patan to Manjoli and Patan to Damoh has been cut off for 24 hours.

MP Monsoon Update: CM's Visit To Damoh Postponed, 11 Inches Of Rain In Jabalpur, 15 Gates Of Bargi Dam Opened

Schools Declared Holiday

Due to heavy rains, a holiday has been declared for schools in Umaria, Anuppur, Narsinghpur, Dindori, Mandla and Shahdol districts on Friday. CM was to attend the conference of Ladli Bahna Yojana. He also had a road show but his visit has been postponed for the time being.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that the low pressure system was passing over Rewa-Satna in North East MP, which has now come closer. Because of this, it is raining heavily in the eastern part. Also, the system of Bhopal, Narmadapuram and other divisions of the state are affected by the same. Similar weather will prevail on Friday as well.

Alert Issued In Towns And Villages On The Banks Of Narmada

Narmadapuram Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said that due to the opening of the gates of Bargi Dam, the water level at Sandia Ghat will rise by about 20 feet at 3 pm on August 4. Similarly, there will be an increase of about 20 feet in the water level at Sethani Ghat. The Collector has urged the citizens of the district to be alert and to not go near the Narmada coast.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh For Next 24 Hours

Very heavy rain: There is an alert of very heavy rain in Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni and Mandla.

Heavy rain: Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Harda, Indore, Dewas, Shajapur, Gwalior, Morena, Satna, Rewa, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Dindori, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri There is an alert of heavy rain in Bhind, Sheopurkalan, Datia, Panna, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Damoh and Balaghat.

Light rain: Light rain will occur in Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Singrauli and Sidhi. In some places, there may be heavy rains for some time.

Representative Image

Weather Condition In 5 Big Cities Of MP

Bhopal: There is an alert of heavy rain. There may be more rain in Berasia, Bairagarh and Kolar areas.

Indore: It may rain heavily. Heavy rain is expected in the district as well.

Gwalior: It is expected to rain heavily here too. There may be a period of rain in the division as well.

Jabalpur: There is an alert of heavy rain. Heavy rain is expected at many places in the district in the next 24 hours.

Ujjain: Light rain is expected. Due to the activity of the system, there may be heavy rains at some places.

