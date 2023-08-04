MP: Grand Kalash Yatra Taken Out In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Thursday, a grand Kalash Yatra was taken out by national storyteller Jaya Kishori’s Bhakta Mandal. Thousands of rural women participated in it. From CB Girls School campus they participated in the Yatra with urn on their heads.

Jaya Kishori’s storytelling session began on Thursday in the city and will go on till August 9 at Devi Ahilya Sports Complex. Kalash Yatra reached Mumbai market, the main market of the city, Agrasen Square, Chhota Bazar, Moti Chowk and reached the story-telling venue.

Most of the villages of the tehsil as well as women from Rau, Pithampur and adjoining areas participated in the historic Kalash Yatra. Members of the Muslim community welcomed the Yatra by setting up a stage at Kotwali Chowk.

Read Also Indore: MiC Nod To Name Important Roads After Eminent Persons In City

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)