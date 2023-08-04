Indore: MiC Nod To Name Important Roads After Eminent Persons In City

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-in-Council on Thursday gave its nod to a proposal for naming important roads in the city after eminent persons and approved projects worth Rs 40 crore. "We are going to name some roads after some noted personalities of Indore. For that, MiC approved a proposal for naming roads," Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said. He, however, clarified that the roads to be named have not been decided so far. A sum of Rs 8.38 crore has been approved for connecting the lines of the streets of Nandanagar, Bajrang Nagar, Karas Dev Nagar, Clerk Nagar Colony by laying new drainage. A new line in place of the damaged drainage line from Anup Talkies Square to ITI Square, A sum of Rs 8.6 crore has been approved for laying of storm water line from Bhanwarkuan Square to Crystal IT Park and from Tejaji Nagar underpass to Pushpkunj Hospital and construction of footpaths at various places, A sum of Rs 13 crore was sanctioned for road connecting AB Road to Treasure Township road in front of Tezpur Gadbadi Bridge, Rs 2.6 crore was approved for construction of cement concrete road from Srikrishna Public Schoo in Tilak Nagarl to Goyal Nagar water tank.

Along with this, mayor Bhargav approved the proposal of giving e-scooty, laptops and cycles to the meritorious girl students of high secondary and high school of the city. Under this, e-scooty was given to the top three 3 girls in the Arts, Science and Commerce stream in Class 12 in MP Board Examination, and 5 laptops were given to the first 5 girl students as per the merit list in high school. And as per the other merit list, approval was given to provide 10 cycles to 10 other girl students. In the mayor-in-council meeting, approval was given to install the statue of great warrior Veer Harisingh Nalwa at Radisson Square near Malviya Petrol Pump and to install the statue of Saint Shiromani Shri Sewalal Ji Maharaj at Shri Santayasai Square.

In a surprising gesture, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav took an AICTSL bus to reach Indore Municipal Corporation Office on Thursday morning. It was around 11 in the morning when the mayor boarded a city bus from the bus stop located at Phooti Kothi Square. The surprise appearance of Bhargav in public transport pleased the passengers as he sat with them. Inquisitive passengers, on the other hand, asked the mayor about his experience of travelling in a city bus and even about the measures that can be taken to improve the services of public transport.

