Bhopal: Jr Doc Attempts Suicide, Admitted To ICU

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three days after Bal Saraswati (27), a junior doctor and a PG student at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) of Bhopal, ended her life by injecting anaesthesia, another doctor, a graduate of the same college, attempted suicide here on Thursday.

Dean of Hamidia Hospital, Dr Arvind Rai said that the man named Kartik Parashar (25), was suffering from sheer depression for quite some time and was on medication. On Thursday, he consumed anti-depressants in prolific quantities and was rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where he has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). His condition is said to be out of danger, but he has to be under watch, Dr Rai added. Dr Kuldeep Gupta, media spokesperson of Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA), Bhopal, told Free Press that Kartik was a native of Gwalior and had graduated from GMC this year only. He had been residing in Lalghati area of the city. He went on to say that Dr Parashar even uploaded a status on WhatsApp, criticising the toxic culture at GMC Bhopal. In the status, he wrote ‘2 suicides in 7 months, #GMC, BHOPAL #SHAME’. Dr Parashar even called for punishment of culprits involved in both the suicide cases. It is noteworthy that seven months ago, another PG student at GMC Bhopal, named Aakansha Maheshwari, had ended her life in the same way Dr Bal Saraswati did. She even left a suicide note behind, which read that she was unable to endure the stress being mounted on her by GMC authorities.

The Koh-e-fiza police were hit up regarding the events that led Dr Parashar into taking the extreme step. Koh-e-fiza police station in-charge (SHO) Vijay Singh Sisodia said that no such incident has come to their cognisance till now and no complaint has been registered in the case there, which could prompt them to begin probe into the case.

