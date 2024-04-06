MP: Rajnath Calls Rahul ‘Finisher’ In Politics

Bhopal/Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a finisher.

MS Dhoni is a finisher in cricket, but Rahul Gandhi is a top finisher in politics, and it is because of him, that the Congress men are leaving the party, Singh said.

Singh made the statement at an election meeting held in favour of party candidate Rajesh Mishra in Singrauli on Saturday.

Singh said that not a single minister in Modi government had faced corruption charges in the past ten years, but the relation between the Congress and corruption is similar to that of a Bollywood number from Maine Pyar Kiya – tu Chal Main Ayee.

Once India’s words were not taken seriously, but the entire world is listening to the voice of India after the Modi government has taken over, he said.

India is going to become a super power, Singh said, adding that there should be one election in the country, and the BJP is going to take a step towards this direction.

A committee presided over by former President Ramnath Kovind submitted a report on one nation, one election, but the Congress is opposing it, he said, adding that it will strengthen the Indian democracy.

According to Singh, CAA is good for the Muslims, too, and the Indian economy has jumped to fifth position from the eleventh.

The BJP government carried out all the promises it made, Singh said, adding that Ram temple has been constructed and the Article 370 removed.

Shivraj, Mohan get pats on their back

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that before 2003 MP had been called an ailing state. Shivraj Singh Chouhan worked hard for development of the state and, now, Mohan Yadav is doing it.

Now, MP has become an engine for growth, he said.