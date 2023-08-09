MP: Rajgarh Congress MLA Priyavrat Singh, BJP Leader Dangi Fight Over Who Ate More Gulab Jamuns?

MP: Rajgarh Congress MLA, BJP Leader Enagage In War Of Words Over Who Ate More Political 'Gulabjamuns' |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Another banter kicked off between ruling BJP and Congress, but this time it is over ‘Gulab Jamuns’.

During a stone laying ceremony in Rajgarh, Congress’ Khilchipur MLA entered into a war of words with former Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh and BJP’s former MLA Hazarilal Dangi.

Congress MLA Singh compared BJP’s Dangi to a rolling stone, accusing him of inclining towards any party that is in power so to eat ‘Gulab Jamuns’ (sweet favours).

The BJP leader also hit back, saying the Congress MLA had eaten more sweets than him.

It all started from a Horticulture College..

While speaking from the stage, Priyavrat Singh asked whether a horticulture college should be set up in Khilchipur or not? Meanwhile, former MLA Hazarilal Dangi taunted him and said that as long as you are the MLA, it will not be made.

This triggered Priyavrat Singh to target Dangi and he asked Dinesh Purohit, the BJP leader of Zirapur sitting on the dais, whether a Horticulture College should be built or not?

The BJP leaders started laughing at this.

'Who is in power and who is associated with gov?'

Priyavrat said, “Laugh. But I believe that a Horticulture College should be built. The people of Khilchipur also demand the same. If not today then tomorrow, Horticulture College will be built here, I believe this.”

Meanwhile, Dangi kept taunting the Congress MLA and repeated that as long as you remain the MLA, it will not be built.

In response to this, Priyavrat Singh said, “Well said. When Digvijay Singh ji's government was in power for 10 years.. who was in power then, the whole of Khilchipur knows. Since Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government has been in power for 20 years, the whole of Khilchipur knows who is in power and who is associated with the government. He ate gulab jamun in Congress as well and ate gulab jamun in BJP also.”

Dangi hit back

Hitting back on Singh’s comments, Dangi said, “Priyavrat Singh is also eating under the rule of BJP, since there was nothing during Congress government.”

