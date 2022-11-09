MP: Poacher arrested carrying Neelgai meat

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kohefiza police have arrested a poacher possessing 53 kilograms of Neelgai meat in his house, on Tuesday evening, said the police here on Wednesday.

Assistant commissioner of police Umesh Tiwari told Free Press that the police got a tipoff that the meat of wild animals has been stored in one of the houses in the Kohefiza area for selling.

Acting on the information police raided the house of Arif Khan and found three bags in which the meat of antelope (Neelgai) was kept.

When police interrogated the accused, he informed the police that his two friends Muyez Ali and Arbaz Ali had killed one Neelgai in the jungle in Sagar district. The two had handed the meat to him for selling.

The police registered the case under sections of the wild animal conservation act 1972 sections 9,39, 51, and arrested the accused. Whereas the other two accused are at large said the police.