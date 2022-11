Bhopal: Dissolved oxygen level of most water bodies satisfactory before and after Durga idols' immersion, says pollution board

Bhopal: Immersion of Durga idol in local water body in October 2022 | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has carried out analysis of water samples collected before, during and after immersion of Durga idols this year.

The analytical report released on Tuesday suggests that oxygen level of most water bodies of city was good. Only water samples of few water bodies showed negative trend.

According to MPPCB data, during time of Durga idol immersion, the oxygen level at Hathaikheda ghat was 7 mg per litre. The minimum benchmark of dissolved oxygen level in water bodies is 3 mg per litre. Below this level, dissolved oxygen level of any water body poses threat to aquatic animals. This means that dissolved oxygen level of Hathaikheda immersion site was satisfactory.

The report further said that dissolved oxygen level of lower lake’s Khatlapura immersion site was 4.1 mg per litre, which was good enough.

The dissolved oxygen level at Malikhedi immersion site was 2.9 mg per litre and was below the average of 3 mg per litre.

Prempura immersion site recorded dissolved oxygen level of 7.6 mg per litre and was satisfactory. The highest figure of dissolved oxygen level of 12. 1 mg per liter was at Rani Kamlapati immersion site (Kamla Park ghat).

After Durga idols’ immersion, the dissolved oxygen level of Hathaikheda immersion site was 6.6 mg per litre followed by Khatlapura immersions site of lower lake (3.8 mg per litre), Malikhedi immersion site (4.2 mg per litre), Prempura ghat (8.8 mg per litre), Rani Kamlapati immersion site (8.5 mg per litre), Sant Hirdaram immersion site (3.1 mg per litre) etc.

Before immersion of Durga idols, dissolved oxygen level of Hathaikheda immersion site was 5.5 mg per litre followed by Khatlapura immersion site (4.6 mg per litre), Malikhedi immersion site (4.1 mg per litre), Prempura immersion site (5 mg per litre), Ranikamlapati immersion site (4.5 mg per litre).