MP: PM Modi springs surprise as he rises from seat on 'Bharat Mata's' entry on stage in Rewa, watches play standing alone in a corner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took everybody by surprise on Monday when he suddenly stood up, walked towards a corner and watched a play 'Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke' being performed by a group of women artists in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, where he is currently on a visit.

While watching the play along with several Union Ministers and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the PM suddenly rose from his seat the moment a woman artiste playing the role of 'Bharat Mata' entered the stage. He then walked towards the corner of the stage and watched the entire play standing there alone.

His sudden gesture surprised all the dignitaries present. They also stood up from their seats and watched the play.

As the play ended, he clapped and moved toward his chair on the dais.

Notably, PM Modi is on a visit to Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, the centrestage of Vindhya region.

Later, he addressed the gathering of the Gram Sabhas representatives on the occasion of 'Panchayati Raj' day.

Meanwhile, he also performed virtual 'Griha Pravesh' for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'.

The prime minister is also slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of four water supply schemes costing Rs 7,853 crore under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' and rail projects worth more than Rs 2,300 crore.