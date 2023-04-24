 MP: PM Modi flags off 3 trains in Rewa, inaugurates railway projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore
He virtually laid foundation stone of revamp of Gwalior station

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Rewa on Monday morning. He attended a National Panchayat Raj conference, where he flagged off three new trains.

He also inaugurated the railway projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore including renovation of Gwalior station.

He also inaugurated e-gram Swaraj portal and integratedit with GEM portal, inclusive development website and mobile app. 

