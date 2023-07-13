MP Patwari Recruitment Exam Is Vyapam 2.0: Rahul Gandhi Tweets As Thousands Of Youths Take To Street

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing concern of state-wide protests over alleged irregularities in Patwari Recruitment Examination, Congress' Rahul Gandhi termed it as "Vyapam Scam 2.0"

Hitting out at the Shivraj-led government on Thursday, the former Member Of Parliament said that the government has put future of lakhs of students at stake.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted a video of protesting candidates with a caption, "Patwari exam scam is Vyapam scam 2.0. The Madhya Pradesh government has always stolen from the youth. They first stole the elected Congress government from them and now it is behind their rights.

मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा ने युवाओं से बस चोरी की है!



पटवारी परीक्षा घोटाला, व्यापम घोटाला 2.0 है, जो प्रदेश के लाखों युवाओं के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ है।



पहले, भाजपा ने जनता की चुनी हुई सरकार चोरी की, अब विद्यार्थियों से उनका हक़, युवाओं से रोज़गार चोरी कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/ZPLL9pPwjG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2023

The protests have been reported at multiple places across the state on Thursday. Thousands of youth gheraoed collector's office in Indore, alleging irregularities in patwari recruitment exam. They are also demanding re-exam.

Similarly, in Jabalpur, hundreds of youths took to street, demanding CBI probe in the Patwari Recruitment process.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Is Patwari Recruitment 'Scam'?

There have been reports that nearly 114 students, who were allotted the NRI college as exam center in Gwalior, passed the examination. And 7 out of 10 toppers are also from the same center. Now, this has raised suspicion over the entire selection process for the patwari post.

In fact, a few candidates who scored full 25 marks in English had done signature in Hindi in their application forms.