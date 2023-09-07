 MP: Pandit Pradeep Mishra Lashes At Udhayanidhi, Says 'Those Who Speak Against Sanatan Dharma Are Offsprings Of Dengue, Malaria'
Mishra made the comments while narrating katha in Chhindwara on the importance of 16 Mondays from September 5 to 9.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Preacher Pradeep Mishra |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Famous storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra tore into Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin over his comments on Sanatan Dharma and likened those who speak against the Dharma to offsprings of dengue, malaria and corona. Mishra made the comments while narrating katha in Chhindwara on the importance of 16 Mondays from September 5 to 9. 

Notably, the katha has been organised by Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath.

Talking to the media before the third day of the ongoing katha in Simariya Hanuman, he said “His (Udhayanidhi) parents should be asked that they were not Sanatani. His grandfather and great grandfather were not Sanatani.”

Politics and religion together since ancient times

On religion and politics, Mishra said, 'Politics and religion have been going together since ancient times. Be it Dasharatha ji Maharaj, Janak ji Maharaj, Vikramaditya Maharaj, religious leaders have been sitting with them to provide guidance. Religion has been giving its guidance in politics time and again. There should not be only politics within religion, nor should there be only religion within politics.

Adopt Chhindwara: Kamal Nath

Earlier, at the beginning of the katha, former CM Kamal Nath asked the religious preacher to adopt Chhindwara. He said, “The farmers of our state are looking towards the sky. As soon as your (Pt. Pradeep Mishra) feet landed here, look at the clouds appearing in the sky. You should adopt Chhindwara, it is a very big district and give me an assurance that you will keep coming to Chhindwara.”

