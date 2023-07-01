MP: Pandit Pradeep Mishra Extends Support To Modi's Call For Uniform Civil Codi

Preacher Pradeep Mishra |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Narrator Pandit Pradeep Mishra has extended his support to the Uniform Civil Code on Saturday, saying law must be one and same for all.

"UCC will provide an equivalent platform to all religions, leading to much happiness and prosperity in the country," he said.

Notably, Uniform Civil Code gained steam after PM Modi made a strong pitch in favour of "one law for all', on June 27 in Bhopal. And since then, political leaders and religious pandits have giving their statements on it.