MP: Pandit Pradeep Mishra Extends Support To Modi's Call For Uniform Civil Codi

 MP: Pandit Pradeep Mishra Extends Support To Modi's Call For Uniform Civil Code
Mishra said that we all are followers of Sanatan Dharma.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Preacher Pradeep Mishra |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Narrator Pandit Pradeep Mishra has extended his support to the Uniform Civil Code on Saturday, saying law must be one and same for all.

"UCC will provide an equivalent platform to all religions, leading to much happiness and prosperity in the country," he said.

Notably, Uniform Civil Code gained steam after PM Modi made a strong pitch in favour of "one law for all', on June 27 in Bhopal. And since then, political leaders and religious pandits have giving their statements on it.

article-image

