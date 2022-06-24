MP Panchayat polls: SEC underlines list of documents to be used by voters as ID cards

Polling teams in Bhopal leave with election material for panchayat polls to be held on June 25. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has informed that a list of documents has been issued by the State Election Commission to establish the identity of voters for the three-tier Panchayat elections.

He said voters should go to vote with ID cards, so that there is no problem at the polling station. According to secretary State Election Commission Rakesh Singh the documents that can be used as an identity card include voter slip, voter ID Card given by Election Commission of India, Aadhaar card, land rights and loan book, ration card (all white, blue, yellow and pink), bank / farmer / post office passbook, arms license, property documents like patta, registered deed etc., disability certificate, destitute certificate, tendu patta collector's identity card, co-operative society share certificate, Kisan Credit Card, passport, driving license, income tax identity card (PAN card) can be used for casting votes.

The other documents include service identity card issued by state/central government, public sector undertaking, local body or other private industrial houses to their employees, student identity card, SC/ST/other backward class/domicile certificate issued by competent authorities, pension documents such as ex-servicemen pension book/pension payment order/ex-servicemen, widow/dependent certificate, railway identity letter, freedom fighter identity card and job card with photo issued under Employment Guarantee Scheme.

In addition to the records shown in this list, the Presiding Officer may also accept such other records as may satisfy him as to the identity of the voter, said Rakesh Singh.

