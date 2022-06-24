Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is all set to witness first phase of panchayat polls on June 25

Polling teams in Bhopal leave with election material for panchayat polls to be held on June 25. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is all set to witness the first phase of panchayat polls at 8,702 village panchayats on Saturday, which fall under 115 development blocks across the state, as per the state election commission.

The polling will be held at as many as 26,902 polling stations which include 3989 sensitive polling booths from 7 am to 3 pm. As many as 52000 police personnel have been deployed at the polling booths to ensure free and fair polling, according to state election commission.

Counting of votes will take place at the polling station itself immediately after the poll, said state election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh.

Polling teams in Bhopal checking their election material ahead for leaving their polling stations | FP

Making an appeal to voters to cast their votes essentially state election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh asked them to cast their votes fearlessly. Voters must carry their identity cards while going to vote, he added.

According to the state election commission, there will be a local holiday on the polling day in the places where votes will be cast.

The commissioner said, “All the preparations for the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat elections have been completed.”

Polling teams in Bhopal leave with election material for panchayat polls to be held on June 25. | FP

He said adequate security arrangements had been made at all the polling stations. “Do not heed to rumours. People obstructing the election work will face strict legal action”, he said.

Meanwhile, the police across the state have seized 34380 bulk litre of liquor across the state.

Buses have been arranged to take polling party to their respective polling stations | FP

Notably, the campaign for the first phase of polling came to an end at 3 pm on Wednesday after which public meetings were prohibited in those panchayats going to polls under the first phase.

Secretary state election commission Rakesh Singh had informed that instructions had been given to keep liquor shops closed from 48 hours before the time of end of polling.