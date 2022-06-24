Bhopal: Chief Minister attends road show for BJP mayoral candidate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the people to ensure victory of BJP mayoral candidate Malti Rai for all round development of the city.

The CM said it during a road show in favour of Malti Rai in Nehru Nagar, Aradhna Nagar, Kotra Sultanabad areas.

Chouhan further said, “We will leave no stone unturned for development. So people should vote to Malti Rai. Not only Malti Rai, people should vote for all party candidates contesting civic body polls in Bhopal. If the local government is strong and enjoys full majority, it will be easy for the state government to extend help for development.”

The CM further said, “Indore is no-1 in Swachhta Survekshan. Bhopal should also be at par. We have to work hard in this regard. Bhopal should not be left behind Indore as far as sanitation is concerned.”

There was heavy attendance of public in the road show covering all pockets in Nehru Nagar, Aradhna Nagar, Kotra Sultanabad. Former minister Uma Shankar Gupta, party candidate Kishan Suryavanshi (Ward no-28) also joined the road show in addition to Malti Rai.