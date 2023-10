Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Pal-Dhangar society have sought an apology from Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

They held a press conference on Monday and demanded Mishra to tender an apology for an old statement against the community.

A few days ago, they set an effigy of Mishra on fire in Mandasaur district.