MP: Over 50 Cow Skeletons Found In Jabalpur; Bajrang Dal Protests, Issues Warning To Police

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the continuous cases of cow slaughter and smuggling in Seoni, Morena, now over 50 cow heads and bones were found on a hill. Following to which, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Seva members to protest against the police. These groups have warned the police that if the culprits are not arrested within 24 hours, they will call for a shutdown in Jabalpur and launch a large-scale protest, holding the police accountable.

The Bajrang Dal released pictures showing the bones of several cows and buffaloes. remains of over 50 cattle were found on the hill, including body and head bones. The police have recovered the bones and sent them for forensic analysis, while a large police force has been deployed at the site for security.

This incident occurred near Katangi, 45 kilometers from Jabalpur. The discovery of more than 50 cattle bones on the hill has alarmed the local administration. Due to the rising anger among people, heavy police forces, along with senior officers, are stationed at the site. The police assure that they are investigating the matter seriously.

Local residents first spotted the animal bones. On receiving the information, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Seva members reached the hill in large numbers. They found numerous remains and bones scattered across the hill.

Hindu organisation members collected the bones and informed the police. Local residents believe that cattle smugglers killed the cows, took their hides and meat, and left the bones behind. Initially, the bones appeared to be very old, possibly months old.

Upon receiving the information, a team comprising police, municipal council, veterinary doctors, and local officials reached the hill. They seized all the bones and sent them for post-mortem analysis.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh stated that the bones seem to be several months old. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report.