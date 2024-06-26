MP: SAF Battalion Head Constable Airlifted To AIIMS Bhopal After Horrific Road Accident

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Head Constable Lalit Rai of the 18 SAF Battalion, stationed at the Katni camp in Shivpuri, was airlifted to Bhopal for medical treatment after being seriously injured in a road accident.

The airlift was facilitated by PM Air Ambulance Service, ensuring timely medical intervention at AIIMS Bhopal. The incident highlights the quick and coordinated efforts by the authorities to provide the necessary medical care to a critically injured police officer.

This airlift marks the second airlift facilitated by PM Air Ambulance Service in a day. Previously, a 55-year-old patient from Rewa district, Govind Lal Tiwari became the first person to avail facility of PM Air Ambulance in the state.

According to information, the road accident occurred on the night of June 7 at approximately 8:20 PM when Rai, while on duty, was heading towards the police line camp on his official motorcycle. The unfortunate event took place near the police petrol pump at Jhinjhari, where Rai's motorcycle collided with a Bolero vehicle, resulting in severe injuries. Following the accident, Rai was initially admitted to Apex Hospital in Jabalpur for immediate medical attention.

Recognizing the critical nature of his injuries and the need for advanced medical care, the decision to airlift him to AIIMS Bhopal was made. The operation was conducted efficiently, with the state's PWD Minister, Rakesh Singh, overseeing the arrangements and ensuring Rai's swift transfer from the airport. Rai is now undergoing treatment in AIIMS Bhopal.