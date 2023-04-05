 MP: Out of Kuno, Cheetah Oban traced enjoying Chinkara breakfast in greens of Pohri
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Out of Kuno, Cheetah Oban traced enjoying Chinkara breakfast in greens of Pohri

MP: Out of Kuno, Cheetah Oban traced enjoying Chinkara breakfast in greens of Pohri

The cheetah was spotted in the fields near Jhar Baroda village in Vijaipur area on Sunday after leaving the Kuno National Park.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It seems Cheetah Oban is out on a party these days! Oban, who escaped the Kuno National Park on Sunday morning, has been spotted in forests of Sumed Baichai village while enjoying Chinkara as his breakfast.

According to the information, Oban had its last meal on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when it hunted cow. Oban was hungry for three days. Hunting of Chinkara is a good news for the forest staff as it is their responsibility to take care of the Cheetah's health.

The Forest Department traced last location of Cheetah near Sumed Baichai village of Pohri area adjacent to Shivpuri forest.

Hunted Cow on intervening night of Saturday-Sunday

Earlier on Saturday-Sunday night, Cheetah Oban had hunted a cow near the fields, one and a half kilometres away from Jhar-Baroda village. The body of the cow was seen by the villagers of the area. After this the Cheetah kept moving forward and reached the Pohri area on Wednesday.

(With inputs from Dainik Bhaskar)

Read Also
WATCH: Hindus recite Hanuman chalisa, Muslims have iftar outside liquor shops in Bhopal to protest...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Negligent hospital staff stores dead body in defunct freezer, takes it out 3 days...

Madhya Pradesh: Negligent hospital staff stores dead body in defunct freezer, takes it out 3 days...

MP: Out of Kuno, Cheetah Oban traced enjoying Chinkara breakfast in greens of Pohri

MP: Out of Kuno, Cheetah Oban traced enjoying Chinkara breakfast in greens of Pohri

Bhopal: Narottam Mishra inaugurates housing complex for police

Bhopal: Narottam Mishra inaugurates housing complex for police

After Indore temple tragedy, MP govt orders state-wide survey of all stepwells and open borewells

After Indore temple tragedy, MP govt orders state-wide survey of all stepwells and open borewells

WATCH: Hindus recite Hanuman chalisa, Muslims have iftar outside liquor shops in Bhopal to protest...

WATCH: Hindus recite Hanuman chalisa, Muslims have iftar outside liquor shops in Bhopal to protest...