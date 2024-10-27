MP October 26 Weather Updates: Bright Sun In Bhopal, Indore Amid Drizzles In Jabalpur, Rewa; Ujjain To Be Coolest With Minimum Tempearture 16°C | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The temperatures are witnessed to drop gradually in Madhya Pradesh in the last week of October. Three different weather conditions are still being experienced by different parts of the state as Indore, Bhopal and other big cities are experiencing intense heat in the daytime.

Whereas, the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh including Rewa, Sidhi, Sagar and others witnessed cloudy skies with drizzles.

Weather condition in Madhya Pradesh at 1 Pm | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Sunday

Bright Sunshine Expected: There will be no rain or thunderstorms anywhere in Madhya Pradesh. Sunshine will prevail in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other districts.



Light Rains: Rewa, Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol and other eastern parts will experience cloudy skies and drizzles.

Temperature expected on Sunday

‘Dana’ to effect MP

The weather could be a bit unpredictable for Dhanteras and Diwali, with light drizzle expected in the eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh on October 29 and 30. Areas like Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa, and Sagar may see showers, and a drizzle alert is in place.

On the same dates, light rain and thunderstorms are predicted for Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna. However, areas like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior are expected to remain sunny.

Cyclonic circulations affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal, in the last week of October, eastern disturbances in North India have brought rainfall to certain parts of Madhya Pradesh. but with the rain ending on October 23, the cold has started to set in. The last five nights of October are expected to get even chillier.

Weather expected on October 27

Bright Sunshine Expected: Sunshine will prevail across the entire state throughout the day. There is no forecast for rain anywhere.