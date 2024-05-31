MP Nursing College Scam: 14 Revenue Officials Get Show Cause Notices Over Submitting False 'Suitable' Report

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has served show cause notices to 14 revenue officials for submitting a false 'suitable' report on nursing colleges, said the officials here on Thursday.

The state government has started taking action against the officials in the nursing college scam.

A case was filed in the High Court, alleging that several colleges in the state do not fulfil the basic requirements and are giving nursing degrees.

To provide permission to open the college, along with the nursing council members, one revenue officer has to be the part of the inspection team. The revenue officer did not pay attention to the guideline and prepared a fake report in favour of the college.

The revenue department has served the notices to the then Indore tehsildar Pallavi Jain, the then naib tehsildar Vidisha Ankita Yadav, the then naib tehsildar Narmadapuram Jyoti Dhoke, naib tehsildar Alirajpur Ranu Mall, tehsildar Jhabua Anil Bhaghel, naib tehsildar Burhanpur Jagdish Bilgawe, naib tehsildar Rewa Yatish Shukla, naib tehsildar Chhindwara Chavi Panth, the then naib tehsildar Dhar Satyendra Gurjar, tehsildar Burhanpur Ramlal Pagor, the then naib tehsildar Jhabua Jitendra Solanki, the then naib tehsildar Sehore Atul Sharma and the then naib tehsildar Khargone Krishna Patel.