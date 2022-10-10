MP: Now cyber tehsils to be opened in Indore, Harda, Dindori, Sagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After receiving success in the initial pilot project to set up cyber tehsils in Sehore and Datia, Revenue Department is going to open cyber tehsils in Indore, Harda, Dindori and Sagar respectively. Later on, this project will be implemented across Madhya Pradesh.

Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput said that Madhya Pradesh has become the only state where cyber tehsil have been introduced. After the success of the second phase, cyber tehsils will be implemented in the entire state and a plan is being prepared in this regard.

He informed that the results of innovative experience of cyber tehsil have been exhilarating. Cyber tehsils have been formed to resolve undisputed cases of land mutation and division of land. Wherever there will be cyber tehsil, there people did not need to go to tehsil office for undisputed mutation and division (of land). Through online application, such cases will be solved. “This is a big step for Madhya Pradesh,” he asserted.

He claimed that the cyber concept of Madhya Pradesh is so good that teams of other states are coming to study it. Hopefully, this concept will be also realized by other states to solve revenue cases in near future.

Talking about the second phase of cyber tehsil in Madhya Pradesh, he said that results will be assessed after six months and subsequently, the concept of cyber tehsil will be implemented across the state.

Read Also Unemployed youths from across MP march to Bhopal; police resort to mild lathi charge on protesters