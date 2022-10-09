Unemployed youths from across MP march to Bhopal; police resort to mild lathi charge on protesters

Unemployed youths and students pretesting in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A large number of unemployed youths and students from across the state reached Bhopal on Sunday as part of Recruitment Satyagraha under the aegis of National Educated Youth Union (NEYU) to demand recruitment on vacant posts in state government departments.

The police resorted to lathi charge and arrested them including Youth Congress (YC) president Vikrant Bhuria. All were kept in an open jail at Bhopal's Chinar Park. Police stopped them by putting barricades at Bhadbhada intersection, Khajuri Sadak, Board Office, Lalghati. During protest, a large number of students sat on road in Lalghati area on Sunday afternoon. They started shouting. Many led by NSUI leader Vivek Tripathi moved to Bhopal. Some reached Lalghati, some reached Bhadbhada. They were stopped there.

They had staged demonstration from September 21 to October 1 at Deendayal Park at Bholaram intersection. Due to lack of response from the government, the students launched satyagrah on Gandhi Jayanti from October 2.

According to protesters, about one lakh posts are lying vacant in 21 major state government departments. There are 93,681 vacancies in 21 major government departments.

The maximum numbers of posts are in the Department of School Education and Tribes. About 30,000 posts are vacant in both these departments. Apart from this, if other departments including Public Health Engineering and Health Department are combined, then the government is preparing to recruit youths on 1 lakh posts.

