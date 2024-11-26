MP Nov 26 Weather Update: Cold Wave Sweeps State; Temperatures Drop To Single Digit In Bhopal, Pachmarhi, & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As November comes to an end, the cold in Madhya Pradesh is becoming more intense. On Monday, the temperature in the hill station of Pachmarhi dropped to 5.6°C.

In Bhopal, the temperature reached 9.6°C, marking the lowest November temperature in 49 years. For four consecutive days, the temperature in Bhopal has remained below 10°C, setting a new record for the city in November.

The Madhya Pradesh Meteorological Department has issued a warning for cold waves and fog this week. With winds blowing from the north, the temperature is expected to drop sharply over the next 48 hours, bringing extremely cold weather.

The effects of a western disturbance, snowfall in the mountains, and the jet stream are likely to cause a further drop in temperatures in the plains as well.

Weather Forecast

Currently, a jet stream and a western disturbance have formed over the northwest region of the country and near Pakistan. A deep low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression.

The winds continue to blow from the north, bringing colder temperatures to Madhya Pradesh. Due to the western disturbance, snowfall is expected in the northern hills, which will cause a further decrease in minimum temperatures across the state.

The cold wave is expected to continue, with temperatures dropping even further in the coming days, leading to colder weather throughout the state.