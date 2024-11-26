Indian Cricketers Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain After IPL Mega Auction 2024 (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cricketers Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Rishabh Chauhan, and others visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Tuesday, a day after IPL Mega Auction 2024 concluded.

The players participated in the renowned 'Bhasma Aarti,' an ancient ritual performed in the temple during the early morning hours.

Patel has been retained by Delhi Capital at Rs 16.5 crore for IPL 18th edition. Similarly, Ravi Bishnoi has been retained by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 11 crore.

Indian Cricketers Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi Attend Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain#IndianCricketer #AxarPatel #RaviBishnoi #Ujjain pic.twitter.com/40xOfsWFQd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 26, 2024

The cricketers were seen sitting together in the Nandi hall, deeply engrossed in the devotional atmosphere. The 'Bhasma Aarti,' conducted between 3:30 and 5:30 AM during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, is a unique ritual where Lord Mahakal is worshipped with ashes.

The temple priest shared details of the rituals performed before the Aarti. Baba Mahakal was first given a holy bath with water, followed by the Panchamrit Mahabhishek, where milk, curd, ghee, honey, and fruit juices were offered.

The idol was then adorned with sandalwood paste, bhang, and traditional clothes before the Aarti began. The ceremony included the beating of drums and the blowing of conch shells, creating a divine ambiance.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Indian cricketer Axar Patel, Ravi Bishoi, Akash Singh, Abhishek Desai, Rishabh Chauhan and others attend Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/wvgJOJ072c — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 26, 2024

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Indian cricketer Axar Patel says, "It is a very good feeling. Whenever I come to Ujjain, I offer prayers to Lord Mahakal..." https://t.co/kweTJVkpQh pic.twitter.com/czC9siiL6v — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 26, 2024

After the Aarti, the cricketers visited the sanctum sanctorum, offered their prayers, and sought blessings. They expressed their joy and gratitude for the experience, describing it as peaceful and spiritually uplifting.

Axar Patel shared that he visits the temple every year. He praised the warm hospitality provided by the priests and temple management.

The players wished for the well-being of everyone and hoped that Lord Mahakal would bless all devotees.