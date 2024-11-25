 'MP Has All Possibilities To Attract Investors Across Country, Globe On Large scale,' Says, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (WATCH)
ANIUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

(London) UK: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a week-long visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany from November 24 to November 30 to attract investment to the state.

On Monday, CM Yadav paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parliament Square Gardens in London, UK.

"Today, we paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here. During the freedom movement, Gandhiji demonstrated a unique feat that the entire country is proud of. He defeated the world's most powerful empire through non-violence, which played a vital role in the country's independence. We remember him with great humility. I also pray that God enables the country and the state to progress on the path of non-violence shown by him," CM Yadav told ANI.

He further emphasised Madhya Pradesh's potential to attract large-scale investment from across the country and the world.

"MP has immense potential to attract investors, both nationally and globally, across various sectors including tourism, education, and healthcare. To ensure the state's development and create a robust system for public amenities, we need significant investment. For this, we must actively invite investors," CM Yadav said.

He highlighted that following the success of the Regional Industry Conclaves in Madhya Pradesh, many investors, particularly from the UK and Germany, have shown interest in investing in the state.

"After the success of our Regional Industry Conclaves, many investors from India and abroad, especially the UK and Germany, are keen to invest in our state. We are organising the Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal to provide an ideal platform for these investors. It is our responsibility to present our vision to them. From the UK, I will proceed to Germany to continue these efforts," he said.

He also mentioned his intention to visit other countries, should time permit.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are consistently working to advance Madhya Pradesh. I am pleased to see our efforts yielding results," he added.

According to a release by the MP government, during his visit, the Chief Minister will hold one-on-one discussions with industrialists and investors to secure investments in key sectors such as the automobile industry, electric vehicles, renewable energy, education, and food processing. The focus will be on forming partnerships with major industries and MSMEs in both countries, highlighting Madhya Pradesh's advantages as a cost-effective and efficient manufacturing hub.

CM Yadav's UK visit will continue from November 24 to November 27, during which he will meet British MPs and business leaders. Efforts will also be made to expand the "Friends of MP" network. The visit includes interactive sessions, round-table meetings, and one-to-one discussions with prominent industrialists. Additionally, he will study the UK's expertise in urban redevelopment and technological innovation.

From November 27 to November 30, CM Yadav will visit major industrial cities in Germany, including Munich and Stuttgart. He will tour leading facilities such as SFC Energy, Berlocher, and Lepp Group, and hold round-table meetings with key industrialists. He will also encourage NRIs to invest and reside in Madhya Pradesh.

Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.

