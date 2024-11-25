 Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Arjun Nagar & More
Residents are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions during the specified times.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents can expect planned power cuts in several areas on November 26, 2024, as part of routine maintenance work.

The following areas will experience disruptions in electricity supply:

Area: New Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Pratap Ward, and surrounding areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Area: Kamal Nagar, Jain Colony, Lal Quarter, Sanjeev Nagar, Police Housing, Comfort Heights, Green Park, and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Area: 11 KV Janki Nagar, including Dada Avenue, S.S. Town, and surrounding areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Area: Kasturi Vihar, Deepak Bare House, Maksi Gram, Rapadiya, and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

These power cuts are scheduled to allow maintenance work, and the power supply is expected to be restored once the work is completed. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions during the specified times.

