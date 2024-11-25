MP Nov 25 Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State; Temp Drops Below 10°C In Bhopal, Pachmarhi & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a strong cold wave, with night temperatures falling below 10°C in nine cities. The hill station of Pachmarhi recorded a temperature of 5.8°C. According to the Meteorological Department, the cold conditions may ease slightly from November 27, but a harsher winter is expected to return in December.

Meteorologists explain that icy winds from melting snow in the hills are causing the drop in temperatures across the state. A brief two-day relief from the cold is anticipated starting November 27, but December is likely to bring a severe cold spell. The weather department predicts this winter to be particularly intense.

In Bhopal, the cold in November has reportedly broken a 25-year record, underlining the strong impact of the current season's weather conditions.

Meteorological officials predict that the cold conditions will last for the next few days, though temperatures are expected to rise gradually afterward. However, the relief will be temporary.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 26°C, while the night temperature dropped to 9.4°C, a further drop of 0.8°C.

Indore recorded a day temperature of 27.2°C and a night temperature of 12.8°C.

Pachmarhi Records Lowest Temperature of 5.8°C

Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature in Madhya Pradesh at 5.8°C. Other cities also experienced chilly conditions, with Shahdol at 7.4°C, Mandla at 7.5°C, Umaria at 9.0°C, Malanjkhand and Balaghat both at 9.1°C, Rajgarh at 9.4°C, and Nowgong at 9.6°C.

Rewa and Chhindwara recorded 10.6°C, while Khandwa and Tikamgarh both stood at 11.0°C. Guna, Satna, and Khargone reported temperatures of 11.2°C, with Raisen slightly higher at 11.6°C.

Meteorological experts said that a weak Western disturbance is affecting the region, with an upper air trough moving across North Pakistan and Kashmir.

This system is expected to bring scattered weather activity to the higher mountain regions, with light snowfall in isolated areas.

Light rain is expected in some parts of the lower and middle areas of the state during the night of November 25rd and the early morning of November 26th.

This weather system will bring cooler conditions to the plains at the start of next week. The weather will stay chilly, but the temperatures will slowly start to rise afterward.

However, the relief from the cold will not last for long, and the cold wave might return in a few days.