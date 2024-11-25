 MP Nov 25 Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State; Temp Drops Below 10°C In Bhopal, Pachmarhi & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Nov 25 Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State; Temp Drops Below 10°C In Bhopal, Pachmarhi & More

MP Nov 25 Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State; Temp Drops Below 10°C In Bhopal, Pachmarhi & More

The temperature in Bhopal has continued to fall over the past four days, causing disruption to normal life in the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a strong cold wave, with night temperatures falling below 10°C in nine cities. The hill station of Pachmarhi recorded a temperature of 5.8°C. According to the Meteorological Department, the cold conditions may ease slightly from November 27, but a harsher winter is expected to return in December.

Meteorologists explain that icy winds from melting snow in the hills are causing the drop in temperatures across the state. A brief two-day relief from the cold is anticipated starting November 27, but December is likely to bring a severe cold spell. The weather department predicts this winter to be particularly intense.

In Bhopal, the cold in November has reportedly broken a 25-year record, underlining the strong impact of the current season's weather conditions.

Read Also
Bhopal Updates: Winter Games For Specially-Abled Children Held; BBRG Holds Cycle Rally To Bhimbetka
article-image

Meteorological officials predict that the cold conditions will last for the next few days, though temperatures are expected to rise gradually afterward. However, the relief will be temporary.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The Youngest Player To Get Bid In IPL Auction, Fetches ₹1.10 Crore From Rajasthan Royals
Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The Youngest Player To Get Bid In IPL Auction, Fetches ₹1.10 Crore From Rajasthan Royals
How Obesity Can Increase The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes? Study Explains
How Obesity Can Increase The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes? Study Explains
Mumbai’s Jain Community Asks Gujarat Govt To Take Action Over Illegal Property Sales In Kutch
Mumbai’s Jain Community Asks Gujarat Govt To Take Action Over Illegal Property Sales In Kutch
Video: Mumbai Indians' Owner Akash Ambani Thanks RCB CEO For Not Extending RTM For Will Jacks
Video: Mumbai Indians' Owner Akash Ambani Thanks RCB CEO For Not Extending RTM For Will Jacks

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 26°C, while the night temperature dropped to 9.4°C, a further drop of 0.8°C.

Indore recorded a day temperature of 27.2°C and a night temperature of 12.8°C.

Pachmarhi Records Lowest Temperature of 5.8°C

Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature in Madhya Pradesh at 5.8°C. Other cities also experienced chilly conditions, with Shahdol at 7.4°C, Mandla at 7.5°C, Umaria at 9.0°C, Malanjkhand and Balaghat both at 9.1°C, Rajgarh at 9.4°C, and Nowgong at 9.6°C.

Rewa and Chhindwara recorded 10.6°C, while Khandwa and Tikamgarh both stood at 11.0°C. Guna, Satna, and Khargone reported temperatures of 11.2°C, with Raisen slightly higher at 11.6°C.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Unhappy Officer, Making Efforts, Showering Knowledge, Waiting For Godot? & More
article-image

Meteorological experts said that a weak Western disturbance is affecting the region, with an upper air trough moving across North Pakistan and Kashmir.

This system is expected to bring scattered weather activity to the higher mountain regions, with light snowfall in isolated areas.

Light rain is expected in some parts of the lower and middle areas of the state during the night of November 25rd and the early morning of November 26th.

This weather system will bring cooler conditions to the plains at the start of next week. The weather will stay chilly, but the temperatures will slowly start to rise afterward.

However, the relief from the cold will not last for long, and the cold wave might return in a few days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'MP Has All Possibilities To Attract Investors Across Country, Globe On Large scale,' Says, MP Chief...

'MP Has All Possibilities To Attract Investors Across Country, Globe On Large scale,' Says, MP Chief...

Jabalpur Robbery Victim Forced To Run Between Police Stations To File FIR; 3 Police Officers Line...

Jabalpur Robbery Victim Forced To Run Between Police Stations To File FIR; 3 Police Officers Line...

MP Nov 25 Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State; Temp Drops Below 10°C In Bhopal, Pachmarhi & More

MP Nov 25 Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State; Temp Drops Below 10°C In Bhopal, Pachmarhi & More

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Arjun Nagar...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Arjun Nagar...

Bike-Borne Thieves Rob Contractor Of ₹5 Lakh In Broad Daylight Near SBI Bank In Gwalior

Bike-Borne Thieves Rob Contractor Of ₹5 Lakh In Broad Daylight Near SBI Bank In Gwalior