Bhopal Updates: Winter Games For Specially-Abled Children Held; BBRG Holds Cycle Rally To Bhimbetka

Winter Games For Specially-Abled Children Held | FP Photo

Winter Games For Specially-Abled Children Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Winter Games for special-abled children were held at TT Nagar Stadium on Sunday. Around 1,500 specially-abled children from across the state participated in the event. Children from 32 organisations across the state, including Bhopal, Vidisha, Khargone, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Rewa, Jabalpur, Indore, Dewas, Shujalpur, Narsinghgarh and Nagda took part in the event. Rotary Club of Bhopal Midtown has been organising Winter Games annually for specially-abled children since 2001.

This year marked the 22nd edition of the event. Guests at the event emphasised that these children are not ‘disabled’ but ‘special,’ possessing unique abilities that often surpass those of others. ‘We don’t see disabilities here; we see exceptional talent and spirit,’ they said.

Chief Guest Sonali Vyaghankar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Social Justice, Madhya Pradesh, highlighted Rotary Club’s efforts in promoting inclusivity and providing encouragement to specially-abled children. Events were organised according to Special Olympics guidelines and included running and relay races, wheelchair races, carom, the power of wrist and art competitions.

BBRG Holds Cycle Rally To Bhimbetka

BBRG Holds Cycle Rally To Bhimbetka | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Bicycle Riders Group (BBRG) organised a cycle rally from Bhopal to Bhimbetka recently. They rode bicycles for approximately 45 kilometres away, with a purpose of promoting environmental conservation and fitness. The group began their journey at 6 in the morning, pedalling through scenic landscapes and rural surroundings.

The two-and-a-half-hour ride culminated at the historic Bhimbetka rock shelters, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Once there, the cyclists explored ancient caves and rock paintings, sharing live updates, photos and videos on social media to emphasise the importance of preserving such cultural treasures. Vinod Pandey, a group member, told Free Press, ‘I want people to make cycling part of their life. It is not only good for health but also a symbol of responsibility towards the environment.’