Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Parnkuti Parisar, Hotel Golden Lake & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents should be prepared for planned power cuts on 25th November 2024. The city’s electricity department has announced several areas where power supply will be disrupted for maintenance work.

The scheduled power cuts will take place at different times across various localities.

Here is the power cut schedule for different areas:

Area: Parnkuti Parisar, Hotel Golden Lake, Peepalner, School Sector, Sagar Public School, High Tech City, Prakash School and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Area: Panjabi Bagh, Gurunanak Pura, Surjeet Auto, Om Auto, Bagh Farhat Afza, Aish Bagh, Janta Quarter and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Area: Akriti, Goumti Colony, Karuna Dhan Mandir, Mandwa Basti, Malviya Nagar, Happy Homes, Nahar Nursing Home, Roshanpura and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Dada Avenue, SS Tower and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Area: Revera Town, Suruchi Nagar, Nivesh Nagar and nearby areas.

Time: 11:30 AM to 02:30 PM

Residents are advised to plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.