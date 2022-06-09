MP not to see a ‘sonrise’ in near future as Jyotiraditya Scindia backs party chief JP Nadda on policy against ‘parivarwad’,

Bhopal, FPJ (web desk)

Apparently turning down any possibility of his son Mahanaryaman making an entry into the active politics, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaking to the media in Gwalior backed party national president JP Nadda who had spoken against parivarwad i.e. offering tickets to politicians’ kids.

Asked to comment on the remarks from Nadda offered recently during latter’s visit to Madhya Pradesh recently, Scindia in his candid style said he did not wish to meddle in the debate whether a leader’s family should get a ticket or not, cited his own family’s example claiming his family for the last three-four decades, is following a rule of one person from a family in politics.

It’s an important step as everyone should get an opportunity (in politics), he added saying one person of the family should be sufficient in the field.

Political experts have assumed that with this statement, the union minister has endorsed party’s views on one family-one ticket formula and has virtually dropped any plans to launch his son into active politics.

To add, Mahanaryaman was quite active in Gwalior and nearby region with and without his father in last couple of years.

His possible political plunge was widely debated ever since the Rajya Sabha MP (Scindia) got him appointed as Gwalior Division Cricket Association vice president in April this year. It was speculated that Mahanaryaman could be fielded in assembly or lok sabha polls.

However the party chief Nadda seems to have forced the union minister to backtrack slightly.

To add, Scindia had reached Gwalior on Thursday for deciding tickets for over one dozen and half wards for municipal polls. He was flooded by his old loyalists who offered him bio-data with the plea that their interests should be taken care of in the upcoming polls as they were then ones who left Congress with him in year 2020.

