MP: 'No credit till Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM,' Chhindwara paan shop poster goes viral on internet

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A poster from Chhindwara paan shop is going viral on the internet in which the owner stated that no credit will be accepted till Rahul Gandhi becomes PM of the country. The quote aims to encourage cash transactions as the shop owner Mohammad Hussain feels Rahul Gandhi is not expected to become PM in near future.

The shop is located at Karbala Chowk in Chhindwara and has drawn attention of the passersby, one of who clicked the photo of the poster on social media.

Hussain said that he has completely stopped lending in his shop since January 1. Hussain said that from January 1, 2023, he has completely stopped lending. Tired of dues, he pasted a poster outside the shop that ‘until Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of the country, borrowing is not allowed'.

He also expressed his desire for Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister of the country as soon as possible. He said that he is a good and educated leader.

Mohammad further said that his motive behind putting up the poster is not that he is hopeless about Rahul Gandhi never becoming the PM. It's just for now he cannot become, Mohammad clarified.

can never become the Prime Minister. But at least now Rahul Gandhi cannot become the PM. That's why they have put up posters to stop borrowing.

