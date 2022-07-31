e-Paper Get App

MP: NIA conducts search in Bhopal, Raisen districts in ISIS activities case

The searches led to the seizure of incriminating documents and material, it said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
National Investigation Agency (NIA) logo | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh in a case pertaining to the activities of terror group ISIS, the agency said.

Further investigation into the case is in progress, the agency said.

article-image

