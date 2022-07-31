MP: NIA conducts search in Bhopal, Raisen districts in ISIS activities case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh in a case pertaining to the activities of terror group ISIS, the agency said.
The searches led to the seizure of incriminating documents and material, it said.
Further investigation into the case is in progress, the agency said.
Read Also
Bhopal: Men-in-khaki patrol across MP on foot to reinforce public confidence in law and order...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)