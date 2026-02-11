MP News: With More Accuracy, Weather Data To Be Available Every 15 Minutes As IMD Doppler Radar To Be Installed In Gwalior, Indore And Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Currently, the accuracy of weather prediction in Madhya Pradesh is between 80% to 90%. To further improve it, metrological department will install modern Doppler radar in Gwalior, Indore and Jabalpur. Besides, automatic weather stations will be set up in 26 districts by year end.

According to metrological department, there is only one Doppler radar in Madhya Pradesh, which is in Bhopal. The Indore and Jabalpur Doppler radar will be of C Band category while Gwalior Doppler radar will be of X band category.

The Bhopal’s Doppler radar is of S Band category and its antenna is the biggest in comparison to any other category and covers a wider area. The other category of Doppler radar has smaller antenna than S Band category. The X band category Doppler has the smallest antenna.

As for automatic weather stations, state has 28 of them, which are functional. With more such systems in 26 districts to be installed, the forecast of weather will become more accurate.

The stations will help in assessing surface weather parameters. They are basically installed for agriculture purpose.

The coverage

At present, there is only one Doppler radar in Bhopal. Its installation in Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur will bring the entire state under the coverage of Doppler radar. This will make weather data available in every 15 minutes.

Meteorological department head Ajay Kumar Singh said early warning accuracy would improve after installation of three more Doppler radars and automatic weather stations.