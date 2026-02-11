Bhopal Hit And Run: Two Youths Die In Separate Road Accidents

A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident after being struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road in the Rabale MIDC area in the early hours of Thursday. | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths lost lives in separate road accidents in Pipalani and Gandhi Nagar. Case has been registered in both the incidents and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The first incident took place late Tuesday night in Pipalani when a speeding unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle at Anand Nagar Trisection.

The deceased was identified as Pravesh Jatav (25), a native of Raisen district who worked at a tent house in Anand Nagar. At the time of the accident, Pravesh was riding the bike while his aide Rammohan was riding pillion carrying tent materials.

At 11.15 pm, an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind. Pravesh received severe head injuries, while Rammohan suffered minor injuries. Pravesh was rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where he died during treatment early Wednesday morning. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle.

In Gandhi Nagar, a 26-year-old man succumbed to injuries he received in a road accident earlier last month. The deceased Sonu, a resident of Karond, was injured on January 20 when his motorcycle crashed into a road divider. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He died on Wednesday morning.