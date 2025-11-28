 MP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues

MP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues

The Winter session of the Assembly is beginning on Monday. For the first time the winter session will be held for four days. Because of the short period of the winter session, the opposition is in a dilemma over the issues to be raised in the House.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Winter session of the Assembly is beginning on Monday. For the first time the winter session will be held for four days. Because of the short period of the winter session, the opposition is in a dilemma over the issues to be raised in the House.

A plethora of issues has come up between the monsoon session in July and the upcoming winter session in December.

The problem with the opposition is that they are in a quandary over what they should raise and what they should leave.

The death of 26 children in Chhindwara because of toxic cough syrup is the biggest issue in the state.

FPJ Shorts
India Pins Hopes On Slow-Moving Framework Trade Deal With The US, Tariff Issue To Swell During Talks For Assisting Indian Exporters
India Pins Hopes On Slow-Moving Framework Trade Deal With The US, Tariff Issue To Swell During Talks For Assisting Indian Exporters
CEA Nageswaran Slams Concentration Of Large & Well-Rated Companies In The Bond Market, Mid-Sized Firms Needed To Strengthen Affordability
CEA Nageswaran Slams Concentration Of Large & Well-Rated Companies In The Bond Market, Mid-Sized Firms Needed To Strengthen Affordability
Dance Girl Spotted Brandishing Police Service Revolver At Private Event In Bihar, FIR Filed Against 3 After Video Goes Viral
Dance Girl Spotted Brandishing Police Service Revolver At Private Event In Bihar, FIR Filed Against 3 After Video Goes Viral
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's Second-Biggest Romantic Opener After Saiyaara
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's Second-Biggest Romantic Opener After Saiyaara

Substandard cough syrup damaged the kidneys of the children who died one after another. The issue came up at the international forums.

After the cough syrup tragedy, law and order has become a major problem in the state.

The rape of a six-year-old girl in the Gauharganj area of the Raisen district raised a storm.

Similarly, the incidents of crime taking place in the state capital have become a challenge for the government.

The violence on the campus of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has also become a major issue.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Daughter In Mandsaur; Justifies Act By Citing...
article-image

The shortage of fertiliser, which is causing trouble for the farmers, is another problem that the state is facing these days.

The Bhavantar Yojna is another issue. Instead of giving MSP to the farmers on soya bean, the government has brought the Bhawantar Yojna. Similarly, resentment is still brewing among the farmers at the land pooling scheme.

Although the government announced the withdrawal of the land pooling scheme, it just modified the scheme in the order.

From the BLOs to the common man, everyone is feeling harassed because of the SIR.

The OBCs are still not getting 27% of the reservation. The issue has been pending in the court for a long time.

There is a dispute between the upper caste and the SC community over a statue of BR Ambedkar in Gwalior.

The Congress legislators want to raise the issues related to their constituencies.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Hemant Katare said there was a volley of issues against the government in the past four months.

The government keeps the short session of the assembly to keep the opposition away from raising the burning issues, he said, adding that the budget session, too, was held for a short period.

The purpose was to avoid replies to the issues raised by the opposition, he said.

According to Katare, the opposition will jointly take a decision over what they will raise in the House.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues

MP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues

Bhopal News: New Market Faces Fresh Encroachment Crisis, BMC To Reinforce Yellow Line Rule

Bhopal News: New Market Faces Fresh Encroachment Crisis, BMC To Reinforce Yellow Line Rule

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Answers On Madhya Pradesh Police Alleged Evidence Fabrication

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Answers On Madhya Pradesh Police Alleged Evidence Fabrication

Bhopal News: Caretaker Held For Burglary; Cash And Valuables Worth ₹70 Lakh Recovered

Bhopal News: Caretaker Held For Burglary; Cash And Valuables Worth ₹70 Lakh Recovered

Bhopal News: VIT Students’ Protest; NHRC Notice To PS Higher Education, Food Supplies And Others

Bhopal News: VIT Students’ Protest; NHRC Notice To PS Higher Education, Food Supplies And Others