MP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Winter session of the Assembly is beginning on Monday. For the first time the winter session will be held for four days. Because of the short period of the winter session, the opposition is in a dilemma over the issues to be raised in the House.

A plethora of issues has come up between the monsoon session in July and the upcoming winter session in December.

The problem with the opposition is that they are in a quandary over what they should raise and what they should leave.

The death of 26 children in Chhindwara because of toxic cough syrup is the biggest issue in the state.

Substandard cough syrup damaged the kidneys of the children who died one after another. The issue came up at the international forums.

After the cough syrup tragedy, law and order has become a major problem in the state.

The rape of a six-year-old girl in the Gauharganj area of the Raisen district raised a storm.

Similarly, the incidents of crime taking place in the state capital have become a challenge for the government.

The violence on the campus of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has also become a major issue.

The shortage of fertiliser, which is causing trouble for the farmers, is another problem that the state is facing these days.

The Bhavantar Yojna is another issue. Instead of giving MSP to the farmers on soya bean, the government has brought the Bhawantar Yojna. Similarly, resentment is still brewing among the farmers at the land pooling scheme.

Although the government announced the withdrawal of the land pooling scheme, it just modified the scheme in the order.

From the BLOs to the common man, everyone is feeling harassed because of the SIR.

The OBCs are still not getting 27% of the reservation. The issue has been pending in the court for a long time.

There is a dispute between the upper caste and the SC community over a statue of BR Ambedkar in Gwalior.

The Congress legislators want to raise the issues related to their constituencies.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Hemant Katare said there was a volley of issues against the government in the past four months.

The government keeps the short session of the assembly to keep the opposition away from raising the burning issues, he said, adding that the budget session, too, was held for a short period.

The purpose was to avoid replies to the issues raised by the opposition, he said.

According to Katare, the opposition will jointly take a decision over what they will raise in the House.