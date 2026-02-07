 Bhopal News: Police Recruitment PPT From Feb 23 Olympic-Level Tech To Ensure Fairness
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Police Recruitment PPT From Feb 23 Olympic-Level Tech To Ensure Fairness

Bhopal News: Police Recruitment PPT From Feb 23 Olympic-Level Tech To Ensure Fairness

Officials said around 58,000 candidates will appear in the physical test. For 7,500 posts, about 9.50 lakh candidates had applied. More than 650,000 aspirants appeared in the written examination. Usually, five candidates are called for a physical test against one post, but this time seven candidates per post have been called for PPT.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Police Recruitment PPT From Feb 23 Olympic-Level Tech To Ensure Fairness | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of Police Recruitment Test–2025, physical proficiency test (PPT), will begin from February 23.

To ensure free and fair selection, Police Headquarters (PHQ) has decided to adopt Olympic-level standards in selection process, officials said here on Friday. Over 58,000 candidates will appear in PPT.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 2 Arrested In ₹9.91 Lakh Stock Market Cyber Fraud Case; Crime Branch Probes Wider...
article-image

In PPT, candidates will participate in 800-metre race, shot put and long jump events.

In earlier recruitment exams, many contestants raised issues of unfair selection, claiming they had qualified in events but were pushed out of selection list. To remove such allegations and taints, PHQ decided to conduct exam with higher standards and improved transparency.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI For Wankhede Clash
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI For Wankhede Clash
Bombay HC Quashes Rigged Auction Of Prime Vile Parle Property, Orders Fresh Valuation And New Bidding Process
Bombay HC Quashes Rigged Auction Of Prime Vile Parle Property, Orders Fresh Valuation And New Bidding Process
Bombay HC Slams BMC For Allowing Open Cremations At Manori Beach Despite Court Ban, Warns Of Contempt
Bombay HC Slams BMC For Allowing Open Cremations At Manori Beach Despite Court Ban, Warns Of Contempt
Bombay HC Calls Sanitation A Basic Human Right, Orders BMC To Fix And Expand Toilets In Govandi Slum
Bombay HC Calls Sanitation A Basic Human Right, Orders BMC To Fix And Expand Toilets In Govandi Slum

Officials said around 58,000 candidates will appear in physical test. For 7,500 posts, about 9.50 lakh candidates had applied. More than 6.50 lakh aspirants appeared in written examination. Usually, five candidates are called for physical test against one post, but this time seven candidates per post have been called for PPT.

DIG (Selection) Virendra Kumar Singh told Free Press that latest technology will be used in selection process. He said that examination will conclude on March 13.

Precision tech for error-free scoring

Fully automatic timing systems will be used to score performance of candidates. Fitbit bands, similar to those used in Olympics, will record time and ensure authenticity. Machines will also be used to measure accurate distances in long jump and shot put events.

Control room to monitor tests

A control room has been established at PHQ in Bhopal. Activities at test grounds across state will be monitored from here. PHQ will receive real-time data from competition venues and instructions, if required, will be issued immediately.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Orders Wetland Authority To Protect Kaliyasot, Kerwa Dams
Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Orders Wetland Authority To Protect Kaliyasot, Kerwa Dams
Bhopal News: Police Recruitment PPT From Feb 23 Olympic-Level Tech To Ensure Fairness
Bhopal News: Police Recruitment PPT From Feb 23 Olympic-Level Tech To Ensure Fairness
Bhopal News: Botswana Cheetahs To Be Kept In Separate Enclosures In Kuno National Park
Bhopal News: Botswana Cheetahs To Be Kept In Separate Enclosures In Kuno National Park
Bhopal News: National Co-Organizational General Secretary Shivprakash May Not Get Place In BJP’s...
Bhopal News: National Co-Organizational General Secretary Shivprakash May Not Get Place In BJP’s...
Bhopal News: Balaghat Man Returns From Pakistan Jail After 6 Years
Bhopal News: Balaghat Man Returns From Pakistan Jail After 6 Years