Bhopal News: Police Recruitment PPT From Feb 23 Olympic-Level Tech To Ensure Fairness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of Police Recruitment Test–2025, physical proficiency test (PPT), will begin from February 23.

To ensure free and fair selection, Police Headquarters (PHQ) has decided to adopt Olympic-level standards in selection process, officials said here on Friday. Over 58,000 candidates will appear in PPT.

In PPT, candidates will participate in 800-metre race, shot put and long jump events.

In earlier recruitment exams, many contestants raised issues of unfair selection, claiming they had qualified in events but were pushed out of selection list. To remove such allegations and taints, PHQ decided to conduct exam with higher standards and improved transparency.

Officials said around 58,000 candidates will appear in physical test. For 7,500 posts, about 9.50 lakh candidates had applied. More than 6.50 lakh aspirants appeared in written examination. Usually, five candidates are called for physical test against one post, but this time seven candidates per post have been called for PPT.

DIG (Selection) Virendra Kumar Singh told Free Press that latest technology will be used in selection process. He said that examination will conclude on March 13.

Precision tech for error-free scoring

Fully automatic timing systems will be used to score performance of candidates. Fitbit bands, similar to those used in Olympics, will record time and ensure authenticity. Machines will also be used to measure accurate distances in long jump and shot put events.

Control room to monitor tests

A control room has been established at PHQ in Bhopal. Activities at test grounds across state will be monitored from here. PHQ will receive real-time data from competition venues and instructions, if required, will be issued immediately.