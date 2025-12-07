 MP News: Three Held With Four Country-Made Pistols
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 12:35 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three interstate arms traffickers from Haryana and Delhi were arrested with four country-made pistols and two magazines, police said on Saturday.

According to DCP (Zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani, a city-wide drive is underway to curb illegal arms trade and strict action will continue against those involved.

During night patrol, Rau police received information that some men were roaming near Rau Circle with illegal weapons. Acting on the tip-off, police set up a trap near Papaya Tree Hotel and successfully caught three suspects at the spot. A search of their bags led to the recovery of four country-made pistols and two magazines concealed between clothes.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sumit Barwal and Vikram Singh, residents of Haryana, and Aman Serawat from Delhi. In initial questioning, they allegedly confessed to having purchased the weapons from a supplier in Khargone and were transporting them to Delhi via Indore when apprehended.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply network. Police believe more members are involved in the arms chain, and efforts are on to identify others engaged in illegal firearm distribution in the city and beyond.

