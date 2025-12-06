MP News: Irregularities Found In Civic Bodies, Double And Extra Payments Made | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irregularities committed in the urban bodies across the state have come to light in a report submitted by the Local Fund Audit Report in 2021-22.

The report has also revealed the irregularities in many urban bodies, which highlights the functioning of such units. The cases of more payments and double payments have also come to light.

The municipal corporations in Rewa, Ujjain, and Ratlam have made additional payments. The examples of extra payments have been received from Damua and Kotma Nagar Parishads.

Similarly, Neemuch and many other Nagar Palikas made additional payments. These civic bodies made extra payments to the contractors and for other work. The report also brought to light the fact that Rs 29 crore had been paid without any reason.

Irregular payments have been made in the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, various purchases, plantation, and other work. According to the report, Dewas Municipal Corporation, Dabra Nagar Palika, and Chanderi and Kothri Nagar Parishads made double payments.

A sum of Rs 59 lakh was paid twice for a single work. Likewise, more than Rs 7 crore was paid for salary and travelling allowances. Seven municipal corporations transferred lesser amounts to the banks than were shown in their balance sheets.

The auditor has termed it a serious financial irregularity. Financial irregularities were also found in the Chhindwara, Rewa, Satna, Ratlam, Morena, Indore, and Khandwa municipal corporations.

Irregularities were also found in the accounts of 15 Nagar Palikas and 13 Nagar Parishads. The report also revealed that several urban bodies incurred a loss of Rs 7.70 crore because of bounced cheques.

The cheques given to the civic bodies were bounced, and the money was not recovered. A sum of over Rs 2.50 crore is lying unrecovered from mobile towers. As a result, the civic bodies have incurred a huge loss.

The Local Fund Audit Report has found some kind of irregularities in most of the Nagar Nigams, Nagar Palikas, and Nagar Parishads. The report has revealed a major scam in making payments.