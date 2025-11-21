 MP News: Supreme Court Raises Retirement Age Of State's Judicial Officers To 61
MP News: Supreme Court Raises Retirement Age Of State's Judicial Officers To 61 | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday passed an interim order raising the retirement age of judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh from 60 to 61 years for the subordinate judiciary. The retirement age of High Court judges is already 62.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai, Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice K Vinod Chandran granted the relief while referring to a similar precedent set by the Telangana High Court. The apex court questioned the rationale behind denying this benefit to judicial officers when the state government appeared willing to extend it.

The SC bench asked MP High Court why it was objecting to the judicial officers’ association’s request when the state government itself had no apparent objection and would bear the additional financial burden.

If it gets done (if the retirement age is modified) then, the state government will pay for the salaries for the additional year, not you (the High Court), the apex court remarked, according to senior advocate Ajit Bhasme.

