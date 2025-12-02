 MP News: Sagar’s 3-year-Old Sarvagya Becomes Global Chess Player
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Sagar’s 3-year-Old Sarvagya Becomes Global Chess Player

MP News: Sagar’s 3-year-Old Sarvagya Becomes Global Chess Player

The FIDE ratings are used globally to rank players, influence tournament seedings, and determine eligibility for titles like Grandmaster (GM) and International Master (IM). He has learned how to play chess in the district. It was possible because of the collector, Sandeep GR, who, after taking over the charge, began to promote chess.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old boy, Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, son of Siddharth Singh, a resident of Sagar, got 1572 in the International Chess Federation ranking.

The FIDE ratings are used globally to rank players, influence tournament seedings, and determine eligibility for titles like Grandmaster (GM) and International Master (IM).

He has learnt how to play chess in the district. It was possible because of the collector, Sandeep GR, who, after taking over the charge, began to promote chess.

Read Also
MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Removes Over...
article-image

He also launched special training programs in different schools. Regular practice and discipline at the District Chess Association has helped Sarvagya Kushwaha to become an international player.

FPJ Shorts
SHOCKING! OGC Nice Fans Broke Into Team Bus, Punched & Spat On Players After 6th Straight Loss
SHOCKING! OGC Nice Fans Broke Into Team Bus, Punched & Spat On Players After 6th Straight Loss
Viral Video Claims On-Duty Chinese Robot Spotted At Indo-China Border By Indian Troops; WATCH
Viral Video Claims On-Duty Chinese Robot Spotted At Indo-China Border By Indian Troops; WATCH
Sanchar Saathi Face-Off In Parliament: Congress Calls It ‘Snooping App’, BJP Hits Out; Who Said What
Sanchar Saathi Face-Off In Parliament: Congress Calls It ‘Snooping App’, BJP Hits Out; Who Said What
'Love In Vietnam' Starring Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur To Release In Korean Theatres On December 8
'Love In Vietnam' Starring Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur To Release In Korean Theatres On December 8

National chess coach Akash Payasi sharpened the talent of Sarvagya. Besides his parents, Siddharth Singh Kushwaha and Neha, helped their three-year-old son to translate his dreams of becoming an international chess player into reality.

Sarvagya, who was born in 2022, has given credit to his coach and parents for his success.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar &...

MP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar &...

MP News: 26-Year-Old Finance Employee Hangs Self In Satna; Apologises To Father, Blames Woman In...

MP News: 26-Year-Old Finance Employee Hangs Self In Satna; Apologises To Father, Blames Woman In...

MP News: Sagar’s 3-year-Old Sarvagya Becomes Global Chess Player

MP News: Sagar’s 3-year-Old Sarvagya Becomes Global Chess Player

MP News: Jabalpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 6 Bikes Recovered

MP News: Jabalpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 6 Bikes Recovered

Madhya Pradesh December 2, Weather Updates: Night Temperatures May Fall By 3°C; Severe Cold To Grip...

Madhya Pradesh December 2, Weather Updates: Night Temperatures May Fall By 3°C; Severe Cold To Grip...