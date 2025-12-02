MP News: Sagar’s 3-year-Old Sarvagya Becomes Global Chess Player

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old boy, Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, son of Siddharth Singh, a resident of Sagar, got 1572 in the International Chess Federation ranking.

The FIDE ratings are used globally to rank players, influence tournament seedings, and determine eligibility for titles like Grandmaster (GM) and International Master (IM).

He has learnt how to play chess in the district. It was possible because of the collector, Sandeep GR, who, after taking over the charge, began to promote chess.

He also launched special training programs in different schools. Regular practice and discipline at the District Chess Association has helped Sarvagya Kushwaha to become an international player.

National chess coach Akash Payasi sharpened the talent of Sarvagya. Besides his parents, Siddharth Singh Kushwaha and Neha, helped their three-year-old son to translate his dreams of becoming an international chess player into reality.

Sarvagya, who was born in 2022, has given credit to his coach and parents for his success.