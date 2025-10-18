MP News: Prescribe Medicines From Reputed Firms, Especially For Kids Says GMC Professor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors should prescribe medicines from reputed pharmaceutical companies with proven track records to avoid tragedies like the Chhindwara cough syrup incident, said Dr Sheela S Bhambal, Professor Emeritus, Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

Speaking to Free Press on medical protocols and child safety, she shared detailed insights.

What is the basic protocol for doctors while prescribing medicines to children?

Doctors should always prescribe medicines of reputed companies. When a company’s record is reliable, chances of incidents like the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy are very low. Special care must be taken to ensure the prescribed drug is suitable and dosage correct, especially for newborns. Though doctors cannot test ingredients, they must follow medical standards and parameters before prescribing any medicine.

Is there any watchdog or mechanism to ensure the system runs properly?

Yes. An ethics committee exists for doctors. It is a multi-disciplinary group that reviews and approves medical research, advises on ethical dilemmas and promotes professional conduct. The committee protects patients from exploitation and harm, upholds their privacy and provides a channel for complaints. Hospital quality and safety committees also work to improve care standards.

What is your advice to parents before giving medicines to children?

My first advice is that parents must not give over-the-counter medicines without consulting a qualified doctor. Second, they should never use old prescriptions. Children are especially vulnerable to medicine poisoning because of their developing physiology and immature metabolism.

What other precautions should doctors take before prescribing medicines to children?

The Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy is a reminder to be cautious. Doctors should always ask about a child’s allergies. They must consider factors like age, swallowing ability, dosage form and availability of suitable formulations. Children, especially newborns, respond differently to medicines than adults, so prescriptions must be made with care.

After the Chhindwara tragedy, there is a lack of trust among parents. How do you address this?

It is natural for parents to lose trust after such incidents. Doctors must now work harder to reassure them. Parents often call repeatedly to confirm dosages or instructions because they are anxious about their child’s safety. Doctors should be patient, communicate clearly, and help parents understand the diagnosis and treatment.